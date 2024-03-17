Assam: Forest Personnel Found Dead at Railway Station Amid Assault Allegations

A forest personnel's body was discovered at Selenghat railway station in Mariani, within Jorhat district, on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Ratul Gogoi, hailing from Khanamukh in Sivasagar district.
Allegations of serious nature have emerged against a forest officer from Borhat in Charaideo district regarding the mysterious demise of the forest personnel. Family members of the deceased have accused the range officer at Borhat Range Office, identified as Mayur Bharadwaj, of brutally assaulting Ratul Gogoi the night before his death.
Reportedly, Ratul Gogoi had informed his family via phone that he would be returning home by train on Saturday morning and would subsequently undergo a medical examination due to severe injuries sustained from the alleged assault by the range officer.
Tragically, Ratul Gogoi's lifeless body was discovered at Selanghat railway station, suggesting that his demise may be linked to the severe injuries he sustained from the officer's alleged beating.