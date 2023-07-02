Man Jumps into Disang River in Assam’s Sivasagar, Suicide Suspected

Sensation prevailed at Betbari in Sivasagar district of Assam after a person reportedly went missing after he jumped into the Disang River.
The missing person has been identified as Manoj Mili. He was a resident of Dhakuakhana, sources said.
According to the information received, Manoj Mili along with a few other persons was travelling by car from Jorhat on Sunday. Manoj was reportedly driving the Alto car bearing registration number AS06X9031. His wife Doiboki Mili was also traveling by car.
When they reached the bridge over the Disang River in Sivasagar, he went out of the car and jumped into the river, sources said. It is suspected that Mili tried to end his life by taking this extreme step.
Sources also claimed that he jumped into the river as he had huge debt to pay to a man in Jorhat. However, Doiboki Mili has refuted these claims.
The exact reason due to which Manoj Mili took this step has not come to light as of now.
The Sivasagar Police has reached the incident spot and is currently interrogating Doiboki and the other persons who were travelling in the Alto car.