Assam: Mother Jumps Into River With 2 Sons In Suspected Suicide Bid

In a suspected suicide bid, a woman along with two of her sons reportedly jumped into a river at Baihati Chariali in Assam’s Kamrup Rural district on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported at Puthimari river near Aathgaon area.

While one of the sons were rescued by alert locals, the mother and her another son remain missing at the time of the filing this report.

The reason for them taking the extreme step is yet to be established.

Meanwhile, authorities have been informed of the incident and a search operation has been launched to trace the missing mother-son duo.

More details awaited.