Tragic Road Accident in Dibrugarh Claims Life of ADRE Candidate

A tragic road accident occurred near Thakurbari in Assam's Dibrugarh district resulting in the death of an Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) candidate on Sunday.
The deceased youth has been identified as Milan Gogoi, a resident of Tingkhong, sources said.
He had come to Dibrugarh to appear for the ADRE Grade IV post today. However, he met with the accident on his way to the exam centre.
Despite being rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for treatment, Gogoi was declared dead by the doctors.