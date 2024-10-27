Assam

Tragic Road Accident in Dibrugarh Claims Life of ADRE Candidate

He had come to Dibrugarh to appear for the ADRE Grade IV post today.
Tragic Road Accident in Dibrugarh Claims Life of ADRE Candidate
Tragic Road Accident in Dibrugarh Claims Life of ADRE CandidateRepresentative image
Pratidin Time
Updated on

A tragic road accident occurred near Thakurbari in Assam's Dibrugarh district resulting in the death of an Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) candidate on Sunday.

The deceased youth has been identified as Milan Gogoi, a resident of Tingkhong, sources said.

He had come to Dibrugarh to appear for the ADRE Grade IV post today. However, he met with the accident on his way to the exam centre.

Despite being rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for treatment, Gogoi was declared dead by the doctors.

Tragic Road Accident in Dibrugarh Claims Life of ADRE Candidate
ADRE 2024 Turned Tragic: Siblings Discover Mother's Passing Upon Returning Home
Road accident
Dibrugarh Police
ADRE 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/tragic-road-accident-in-dibrugarh-claims-life-of-adre-exam-candidate
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com