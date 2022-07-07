Man Killed In Jumbo Attack In Assam's Kamrup

Yet another incident of human-elephant conflict has been reported in Assam on Thursday wherein a man, identified as Suren Pator, was trampled to death by a wild elephant.

The incident was reported at Garoghuli near Amtala village under Kamrup district.

According to sources, the deceased worked as a daily wage labourer and was the sole bread earner of his family.

Pator was confronted by a wild elephant today morning while he was on his way to work, that unfortunately attacked and killed him.

Such incident of elephant attacks has been a prevailing problem in the area, sources informed.

Meanwhile, forest officials reached the spot and recovered the body for post mortem.