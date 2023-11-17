Man Kills Father with Machete at Assam-Arunachal Border in Sonitpur

In a horrific incident, a man hacked his father to death with a machete in Assam’s Sonitpur district near the inter-state border with Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday night.
The accused has been identified as Doimalu Boro and the deceased as Ritmol Boro.
The reason for the murder has been suspected to be a family dispute.
It has been reported that the deceased had tried to kill his wife with the same machete. His son had allegedly stabbed him with the machete in an attempt to protect the woman.
The Chariduar Police has arrested Doimalu and have initiated an investigation into the matter.
The accused is also a college student.