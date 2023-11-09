Assam

Man Lynched To Death By Drunk Mob In Assam’s Cachar

The deceased has been identified as Krishnadhan Singha who hailed from Kaptanpur, Sonai.
A man was killed after being allegedly lynched by five intoxicated young individuals at Lakhipur in Assam’s Cachar district. 

The incident was reported from Barmanda village, sources informed. 

The deceased has been identified as Krishnadhan Singha who hailed from Kaptanpur, Sonai. 

Reportedly, the five accused were under the influence of alcohol and attacked Krishnadhan over a simple argument on Wednesday night. 

The five young men involved in this mob lynching were taken into custody by the police from the incident site, and they are currently under investigation. 

Initial reports suggest that alcohol may have played a significant role in the incident.

