Assam: Vigilante Justice For Alleged ULFA-I Impersonators In Dhekiajuli

In a dramatic turn of events, two youths faced the ire of locals in Assam’s Dhekiajuli after allegedly attempting to extort money by invoking the name of United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) and brandishing a pistol.
The duo, claiming association with the insurgent group, attempted to extort a large amount of money by brandishing a pistol from an individual last week. When they came to pick up the money, enraged residents turned the tables, resulting in the youths being brutally beaten up.
The two youths have been identified as Baloram Basumatary and Jajiya Narzary, hailing from Ghoghra Kachari Gaon in Dhekiajuli and Kokrajhar respectively.
Sources informed that the duo threatened an individual at Panbari area in Dhekiajuli, namely Dalong Mampha, and attempted to extort Rs 7 lakh from him. Mampha was subsequently thrashed by the duo for not being able to pay the demanded sum of money.
On Wednesday night, both the malefactors were brutally thrashed by a group of angry locals who had gotten information about their ill motives.
Later, the residents handed the accused extortionists to the police for further legal proceedings. The pistol that was used to threaten the victim was also seized from their possession.