Assam: Vigilante Justice For Alleged ULFA-I Impersonators In Dhekiajuli

The two youths have been identified as Baloram Basumatary and Jajiya Narzary, hailing from Ghoghra Kachari Gaon in Dhekiajuli and Kokrajhar respectively.

Sources informed that the duo threatened an individual at Panbari area in Dhekiajuli, namely Dalong Mampha, and attempted to extort Rs 7 lakh from him. Mampha was subsequently thrashed by the duo for not being able to pay the demanded sum of money.