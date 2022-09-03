Assam

Man Murders Wife and Daughter in Assam’s Silchar

The murderer has been identified as Rabindra Kumar.
In a sensational incident, a man murdered his wife and daughter in Silchar in Cachar district of Assam.

The murderer has been identified as Rabindra Kumar. The horrific murder was committed at the residence of Kumar on Friday.

According to police reports, the man slit the throat of his wife and daughter after a scuffle that reportedly erupted due to a family conflict.

The deceased woman has been identified as Monika Dogra and her daughter has been identified as Riddhi Baadgal (11).

The murderer Rabindra has been arrested by the Silchar Police.

He was working as a constable in the Srikona Assam Rifles.

