Union Minister Announces Financial Assistance for Museum in Silchar

In a bid to preserve and promote the rich and rare manuscripts of Barak Valley, the Minister of State for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal announced that financial assistance will be provided to construct a museum at Normal School in Silchar.

Addressing a gathering at Rajiv Bhawan after launching four books on manuscripts and journalism of Barak Valley organised by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Institute of Asian Studies (MAKAIAS) Kolkata, in collaboration with the Centre for Studies in Human Development, Assam University Silchar on Friday, Meghwal said, "I went to Normal School, which was established for teachers' training back in the 1900s. I was impressed to see the collection of manuscripts but felt the need that the manuscripts are not preserved the way they should have been."

With the introduction of the museum, the rich history of the region and the literature, along with the records of the visits of great souls like Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, and other freedom fighters, can be preserved for the next generation to witness and gather knowledge.

The minister further added, "I have asked the Cachar Deputy Commissioner to prepare a project estimate of up to Rs 2 crore and the Ministry will sanction the fund in its next meeting."

He also mentioned that the Ministry of Culture will take note of a list of performers and artistes from Assam and the North East who would be given a platform by the ministry under its various wings for them to flourish with their performances.