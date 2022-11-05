Man Poisons Wife To Death In Assam's Silchar

A case of suspected uxoricide has come to fore in Assam’s Cachar district wherein a woman was allegedly poisoned to death by her husband.

The incident was reported from Harinagar village near Silchar town.

Sources said that the accused husband, identified as Alom Hussain, is currently on the run.

Hussain allegedly tried to give it a suicide angle, sources informed. The motive of the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased woman have filed an FIR against him.

Police said that a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused husband.