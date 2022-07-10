Man Riding Bike Electrocuted By Live Wire In Assam

In a tragic incident, a man riding a motorcycle was electrocuted to death after being entangled in a live wire in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Saturday night.

The incident happened in Jamugurihat area of the district.

According to sources, the man was electrocuted by a live wire that was dangling from an electric pole adjacent to the road.

The deceased, identified as Debojit Nath, was on his way home on his bike when the tragic incident happened.

Meanwhile, locals have alleged negligence on part of the power department and demanded action against them.