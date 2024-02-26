Man Sentenced To 20 Years Rigorous Jail Term For Sexual Abuse Of Minor

In a significant judgment, the court of the additional district magistrate in Assam's Chirang handed a 20 years rigorous imprisonment sentence to a man convicted of sexual abuse.
As per reports, the accused Haricharan Sarkar was found guilty of sexually abusing a minor based on which the court pronounced its judgment.
Apart from the prison sentence, the convict has also been ordered by the court to pay a penalty amount of Rs 20,000, sources said. The judgment came after investigations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) revealed his involvement in the shocking crime.
Earlier in December last year, the POCSO court in Kamrup Metropolitan district sentenced Ranjan Deka to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of up to Rs 10,000 in a child sexual assault case.
A case was registered against the culprit Ranjan Das in Guwahati's Gorchuk police station in the year 2015 in connection with the case of child sexual assault.
After a protracted trial, the accused Ranjan Deka was given an exemplary punishment by the court based on verifiable evidence.
Meanwhile, the court further directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) of Kamrup Metropolitan district to pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the rehabilitation of the minor victim.