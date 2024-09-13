Man Shot At, Injured In Assam's Rangia Over Dispute

Two rounds were fired in the darkness of the night in Assam's Rangia as a man targetted another over a dispute. The victim, having sustained a bullet wound on his left thigh, reached the local police station seeking help.
The incident occurred at Dipti Nagar locality in Rangia on Thursday midnight as Jyotiprakash Sharma fired two rounds at Mridul Baniya from his registered 0.32 mm pistol over a verbal stand-off.
The local police reached the scene almost immediately as a commotion broke out following the gunfire and seized the firearm. Sharma has been accused of terrorizing the locality with several incidents of similar ilk occurring in the recent past.
Jyotiprakash alias Baba has reportedly brandished his registered weapon at others previously leaving the locals petrified of him.
Meanwhile, the injured Mridul Baniya was rushed to Nalbari Medical College as the police opened an investigation into the matter. The accused has maintained that the firearm was for his personal security.
A local resident said, "No one can step out of their homes as he brandishes his firearm and threatens people. This has become a daily affair. We cannot sleep at night as he keeps firing his weapon. We are terrorized by his actions. In 2022, he fired at near a place of worship during Durga Puja causing people to flee almost ending in a stampede."
"We urge the authorities to ensure rule of law is brought back here. We want strict action against him. The injured has been referred to Nalbari Medical College, " he added.