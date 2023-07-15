Man Sustains Severe Bullet Injuries in Firing Incident in Assam’s Hojai

As per reports, the incident occurred at No. 2 Shivpur village in Hojai’s Murajhar on Saturday evening.

Allegations have been leveled against a person named Arif Uddin, who is suspected to have fired upon Sahab Uddin. Sources said that a business-related clash between the two persons led to the incident.

Though the injured person was admitted to the HAMM Hospital in Hojai, he was shifted to Guwahati for advanced treatment after his health condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, the Hojai Police has registered a case and an investigation has been launched into the incident.