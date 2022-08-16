Man Walks Into Police Station With Severed Head In Assam's Sonitpur

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly beheaded an elderly man and walked into a police station with the severed head in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Monday night.

The incident was reported from Doyalpur in Rangapara area of the district.

According to sources, the accused man, identified as Tuniram Madri, walked into Rangapara police station with the severed head inside a bag.

The deceased has been identified as one Hemram, aged 55.

Following the incident, the police detained the accused man for questioning.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.