‘Medicine from the sky’: Arunachal Launches Its First Drone Service

On the occasion of India’s 76th Independence Day, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday launched the state’s first drone service ‘Medicine from the sky’.

The drone service will be from Seppa to Chayang Tajo and the project was collaborated with World Economic Forum (WEF).

Taking to twitter, CM Khandu said the project was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India world’s drone hub.

“Drone Services Launched: Guided by vision of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji to make India world's drone hub, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh has decided to conduct a pilot project of using drones in healthcare, agriculture & disaster management in collaboration with @wef,” he tweeted.

“The pilot project funded by USAID and executed by Redwings Labs shall provide a clear picture on operational issues, financial feasibility & regulatory issues, based on which our govt shall make a policy and take steps for phased adoption of this emerging technology,” he added.

Earlier, in May, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that with PM Modi’s vision, many new businesses in India will adopt drone services making the country the world’s biggest drone hub.