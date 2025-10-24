Manas National Park Sees Tiger Boom, Tourists Flock to Witness Wildlife

The tiger population in the UNESCO World Heritage site, Manas National Park, is steadily and noticeably increasing. Correspondingly, the number of tourists visiting the park has also witnessed a significant and encouraging rise over recent weeks.

Following the reopening of the main entrance of Manas National Park for the 2025-26 tourism season on September 24, the park has been enthusiastically swarmed by a large number of domestic as well as international visitors. Tourists have expressed immense delight and excitement not only in exploring and enjoying the breathtaking scenic beauty of the Manas landscape but also in observing and spotting its diverse wildlife, including the Bengal tiger, leopard, panther, elephants, rhinoceroses, and many other remarkable species.

Ranger Barin Baro of the Bansbari Range in Manas expressed optimism and confidence regarding the continued growth and strengthening of the tiger population within the park, highlighting the encouraging conservation efforts that have contributed to this positive trend.

