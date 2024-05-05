Manas National Park to Temporarily Close Tourism Activities from June 5

In a bid to prioritize the safety and preservation of the natural environment and wildlife in Assam’s Manas National Park, tourism activities at the national park have been temporarily closed effective from June 5, 2024, until further notice.
This decision includes the suspension of several popular attractions within the park, such as elephant safaris, river rafting, and jeep safaris. Elephant safaris and river rafting will cease earlier, starting from May 20. On the other hand, the jeep safari will stop from June 5.
The notice issued by the authorities of the Manas Tiger Reserve read, "It is notified for general information and best interest of all concerned taht Elephant Safari, Jeep Safari and River Rafting for visitors in Manas National Park & Tiger Reserve will remain closed for all ecotourism activities, as under, till further notice."
By temporarily halting tourism activities, authorities aim to reduce human impact and create an environment where the park's flora and fauna can flourish without disturbance.
Earlier this month, the Orang National Park authorities announced that it will remain closed for tourists from May 15, considering the importance of visitor safety and environmental conversation. This decision coincides with the conclusion of the tourist season, as customary for wildlife reserves in Assam.