Manas National Park To Open For 2024-25 Season From Sept 27

The notification read, "In modification of the Office Order No. 516, dated 5th September, 2024, consequent to completion of the stipulated monsoon closure period as prescribed by the Government of India, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, National Tiger Conservation Authority letter no. 15-1(17)/2015-NTCA dated 18 August 2015, it is hereby informed that Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve will be open for the 2024-25 ecotourism seasons with effect from 27th September 2024, subject to relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and the Assam Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 1997, until further notice."