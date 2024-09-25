Manas National Park To Open For 2024-25 Season From Sept 27

Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve is set to reopen for the 2024-25 ecotourism season starting Friday, September 27, following the completion of the mandated monsoon closure period.
The reopening aligns with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), with operations under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Assam Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 1997, according to an official notification.
However, it will remain closed to visitors every Wednesday, as directed by the NTCA and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden of Assam. This move is in compliance with the NTCA’s letter dated March 1, 2022, and the state's corresponding directive dated March 4, 2022.
