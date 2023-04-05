Manas National Park to Remain Close Every Tuesday

Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam’s Baksa district will remain closed every Tuesday from April 10 for all Ecotourism activities. This was informed by the Office of Field Director of the national park.
The Assam Forest Department shared the notification from their official Twitter handle.
The notification dated April 1 read, “In compliance with the Government of India, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, National Tiger Conservation Authority letter no. 15-15/2022-NTCA dated March 1, 2023 and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Assam, letter no Wl/FG.35/NTCA/Pt-V dated March 4,2023, it is hereby informed to all concerned that the Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve shall remain closed for all Ecotourism activities on the Tuesday of every week with effect from April 10, 2023.”
On September 2022, Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) and Indian Hotel Company Limited (IHCL) had inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for setting-up hospitality projects at Manas National Park.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, BTC Chief Pramod Bodo and authorities of Hotel Company.
Signing the MoU, Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said, “Earlier feared to go to Manas but now the tourist flow has increased. Pramod Bodo has done a lot of hard work. We have succeeded in transforming terrorism to tourism. Today we have planned to construct hotel by making an agreement with the Tata Group. We have also tried to improve the infrastructure so that more tourists could be attracted towards Manas.”
He further stated that the hotel will be constructed in an area of 3.25 acres of land. The company of Taj Group will construct this Jinjar brand hotel in Manas National Park.
The hotel will be of 70-80 rooms, he added. This hotel will also increase both domestic and foreign tourists.