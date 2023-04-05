Manas National Park to Remain Close Every Tuesday

Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam’s Baksa district will remain closed every Tuesday from April 10 for all Ecotourism activities. This was informed by the Office of Field Director of the national park.

The Assam Forest Department shared the notification from their official Twitter handle.

The notification dated April 1 read, “In compliance with the Government of India, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, National Tiger Conservation Authority letter no. 15-15/2022-NTCA dated March 1, 2023 and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Assam, letter no Wl/FG.35/NTCA/Pt-V dated March 4,2023, it is hereby informed to all concerned that the Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve shall remain closed for all Ecotourism activities on the Tuesday of every week with effect from April 10, 2023.”