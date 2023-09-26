Manas National Park to Reopen for Tourists on October 1

The Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam is all set to re-open for the tourist season 2023-2024.
The national park will be opened for tourists on October 1. This was announced by Rajen Choudhury, the Field Director of Manas National Park in an official communiqué issued on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, reports said that a special event has been organized at the Bahbari Range of the national park in lieu of this. Notably, the national park was reportedly closed since June 5 this year owing to the monsoon season.
The official notice read, “Consequent to completion of the stipulated monsoon closure period as prescribed by the Government of India, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, National Tiger Conservation Authority letter no. 15-1(17)/2015-NTCA dated August 18, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve, will be open for the 2023-24 ecotourism season with effect from October 1, 2023, subject to relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and the Assam Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 1997, till further notice.”