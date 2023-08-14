Punitive Transfer for Manas National Park's Field Director Amid Escalating Poaching Threat

The poachers were identified as Biran Narzary (30) of Joypur, Noweswar Basumatary (40) of Laopara, and Nal Bahadur Magar (28) from No. 2 Malibhita in Chirang district. They were suspected to be involved in the recent incidents of rhino poaching in Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.