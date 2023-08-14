Punitive Transfer for Manas National Park's Field Director Amid Escalating Poaching Threat

Manas National Park's Field Director Vaibhav C Mathur has been subjected to a punitive transfer, prompted by a surge in poaching incidents during his tenure.
The Forest Department issued an immediate transfer order in response.
Tragically, the national park has witnessed the loss of elephants, rhinos, tigers, and other wildlife at the hands of poachers.
In a bid to address these challenges, Rajiv Kumar Das has been appointed as the new field director for Manas National Park, signifying a renewed effort to safeguard its precious wildlife.
Earlier on Sunday, Forest Department and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) arrested three rhino poachers along the India-Bhutan border.
According to media reports, the operation team recovered rhino body parts, arms, and ammunition, from their possession.
The poachers were identified as Biran Narzary (30) of Joypur, Noweswar Basumatary (40) of Laopara, and Nal Bahadur Magar (28) from No. 2 Malibhita in Chirang district. They were suspected to be involved in the recent incidents of rhino poaching in Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.