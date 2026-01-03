Manas Robin Launches ‘Manas Army’ App to Empower Assam’s Educated Unemployed Youth

Renowned Assamese music artist Manas Robin on Saturday formally launched the ‘Manas Army’ project, a skill-based employment initiative aimed at empowering educated unemployed youth of the state.

The project was officially inaugurated at Shraddhanjali Kanan in the city, marking a significant step towards promoting local employment and self-reliance through technology-driven services.

Conceived as a platform to connect skilled local youth with employment opportunities, the Manas Army initiative will operate through a dedicated mobile application offering a range of on-demand online services. According to the organisers, nearly 2,000 educated unemployed young men and women have already undergone training and are ready to be deployed through the platform.

The app will provide trained service professionals for a wide array of tasks, including electrical work, plumbing, driving services, gardening, laundry, carpentry, beautician services, and other essential household and commercial needs.

Manas Robin said individuals from various districts of Assam have been trained under the project to ensure quality service delivery while creating sustainable livelihoods for local youth. He expressed confidence that the initiative would play a key role in making young people job-ready and economically independent.

A key objective of the project is to gradually shift employment opportunities from migrant labour to local Assamese workers, thereby strengthening the state’s local workforce ecosystem.

The Manas Army mobile application will be available for download on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store, making the services easily accessible to users across Assam.

