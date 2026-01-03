Rangdhali 2026: Silver Jubilee Album Debut Marks Emotional Tribute to Legend Zubeen Garg

In a milestone event for Assamese folk music, the silver jubilee edition of the iconic Bihu album series, ‘Rangdhali,’ was officially launched today. Marking 25 years of its musical journey, the 2026 edition was unveiled at Studio Audioholic, located at Senduri Ali Path in Jonali, Guwahati.

Silver Jubilee Launch: ‘Rangdhali 2026’

The highlight of the event was the release of the album's lead track, "Haahi Thaka Tumar Dusoku." The song was formally inaugurated by Raja Baruah, a long-time band member and friend of music legend Zubeen Garg.

The track features a powerhouse of talent:

Vocals: Krishnamoni Chutia and Kamalika Kashyap.

Lyrics: Dinesh Sonowal.

Music Composition: Krishnamoni Chutia.

Melody Design: Tarun Tanmoy.

Sound Mixing: Diganta Bordoloi.

An Emotional Milestone: Missing Zubeen Garg

A signature tradition of the 'Rangdhali' series since its inception has been a specific song dedicated to "eyes" (Soku), traditionally voiced by Zubeen Garg. This year marked a poignant departure, as it is the first time an "eye-themed" song was released without Garg’s vocals.

An emotional Krishnamoni Chutia shared that Zubeen Garg had intended to record the song and had even arrived at the studio late one night for the dubbing session. However, due to his deteriorating health at the time, the recording could not take place.

Demands for Justice

Amidst the celebration of the album’s 25th year, the atmosphere turned sombre as the conversation shifted to the ongoing legal proceedings regarding Zubeen Garg’s death.

Speaking on the court hearing, Raja Baruah stated, "We are artists and musicians; we may not understand the complexities of law. However, justice must prevail. The guilty must be punished. Whether it takes six months or a year, we are confident that the court will ensure the culprits face the consequences."

The release of ‘Rangdhali 2026’ stands as both a celebration of a quarter-century of Bihu music and a tribute to the enduring legacy of the artists who shaped it.

