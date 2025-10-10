Manas Robin Questions CM Statement, Demands Justice

Manas Robin again appeared today at the CID office to provide his statement in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Zubeen Garg case.

Speaking to reporters after leaving the office, Rabin questioned a recent statement by Chief MinisterHimanta Biswa Sarma regarding the investigation and taking credit for personal political gain.

“Yesterday, was the Chief Minister speaking as Himanta Biswa Sarma personally, or in his official capacity as CM?” Rabin asked.

“I feel that yesterday he was speaking as Himanta Biswa Sarma personally, “Because he himself had said, ‘Himanta Biswa Sarma can lie, but the Chief Minister of Assam cannot.’” ” Rabin added.

The Chief Minister had recently stated in an interview that Assam’s people had been demanding justice in the Zubeen Garg case and that the government had arrested all allegedly accused persons, including Sandipan Garg, Siddharth Sharma, Shyamkanu and many more. He added that the government had acted to fulfil the people’s demands and also said that Congress could not have delivered justice as quickly as the BJP.

On the broader issue of justice, he emphasised: “No one can evade the truth. There must be a resolution; justice must prevail. I am trying to do my duty to the fullest… I am fighting for justice for Zubeen Garg.”

Manash said that he had given the same statement in the court as before and submitted evidence to the SIT and CID.

The CID and SIT are expected to examine the evidence to determine its role in advancing the probe and bringing the accused to justice.

