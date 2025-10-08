"How Zubeen Gard Died: Accident, Conspiracy Or Murder?" Manash Robin's Hard Questions

Singer, Composer, Lyricist and Music Director from Assam Manash Robin today visited the CID office to submit evidence related to the ongoing investigation into the late singer Zubeen Garg’s case. Robin (close aide to Zubeen) claimed that the documents and materials he provided could help the SIT and CID bring justice to Zubeen.

Speaking to reporters after leaving the CID office, Manash said, “I will fight till the end for justice. The accused are still roaming free, and I will always stand with Zubeen. I will help the SIT team in whatever way they need me. If necessary, and if the SIT calls me again, I will return.”

He also warned against politicising the case, stating, “No one dares play politics with Zubeen Garg; empty talk won’t succeed.”

Earlier today, Robin, who had previously claimed to possess evidence related to alleged financial embezzlement linked to Zubeen Garg, was scheduled to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at 12 PM.

The CID and SIT are expected to examine the evidence to determine its role in advancing the probe and bringing the accused to justice.

Manash Robin has raised critical questions about the nature of the incident. He asked, " Was it an accident, a conspiracy or murder" ? emphasising that all three possibilities need a thorough investigation.

Robin also highlighted the missing portion of a video that has been circulating in parts. “We have seen the video bit by bit, but the last part is missing. Where is it, and why hasn’t it been released?” he asked.

When asked by the media whether he had information against anyone, Robin refused to name anyone.

