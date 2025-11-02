Manas Robin’s Special Gift on Zubeen Garg’s Birthday

On November 18, fans across Assam will mark the birthday of Zubeen Garg — the first to be observed in his absence. Admirers from different parts of the state have already begun planning special tributes to celebrate the singer’s life and legacy.

Zubeen’s longtime friend and associate, Manas Robin, has also prepared a heartfelt birthday gift in his memory. Taking to social media, Manas revealed that he is dedicating a special song to Zubeen on this occasion.

He announced that work on the song has already begun, promising it will be ready in time for Zubeen Garg’s birth anniversary.

On social media, Manas Robin wrote—

Goldie Da,

Today I’ve started working on your song. The dubbing is scheduled for the 9th and 10th. Bhupesh will do the mixing on the 12th. On the 13th, I’ve planned a short shoot. Editing will be done on the 14th and 15th…

It’ll be ready before your birthday, I promise.

From tomorrow, I’ll be in Upper Assam for the Robin Army’s work. Meanwhile, I also need to talk with the boys from Chandan Nagar about the Nahor sampling near your old house in Jorhat. Met Garima Bou and Palmee today. Your movie is a hit....

The boys from the fan club have taken care of the piracy— they’ve reported and taken down the pages that were illegally sharing clips from the film.

I’m telling you, everything will fall into place. You’ll get your song before the 18th — I give you my word.

Show must go on...

#JusticeForZubeenGarg

#RoiRoiBinale

#JoiZubeenDa

