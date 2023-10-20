Mangaldoi: Passengers Saved By Whisker As Dinghy Capsizes In Brahmaputra

Several passengers trying to cross the river on a small boat were saved by a whisker in Assam's Mangaldoi on Friday following an accident leading to the boat sinking.
As per initial reports, the incident took place at the Mowamari-Missamari ghat in Mangaldoi where some passengers along with their vehicles and other items had boarded a small boat to cross the Brahmaputra River.
However, midway through the journey, the boat capsized with all the passengers left in the water and their items washed away.
According to the information received, many passengers had boarded with their motorcycles, all of which were washed away in the river.
Meanwhile, Mangaldoi Police reached the scene following the incident. Locals mentioned that they had warned of such an incident to the police earlier, however, no steps were taken to prevent it.
The complaints to the authorities mentioned that the people have had to cross the river on such small boats for a long time, increasing the possibility of such accident happening.
The locals wished for a proper probe into the matter. They have said that the incident took place as the boat was carrying more passengers than stipulated along with their belongings making it overweight.