Centenary Celebrations Of Sports Journalism In Assam Begins

A year-long celebration of 100 years of sports journalism in Assam begins coinciding the day while the first ever news related to a football competition was published in Asomiya, a weekly news magazine mentored by Chandra Kumar Agarwala on July 1, 1923.

Assam Sports Journalists Association (ASJA), which is affiliated to Sports Journalists Federation of India has taken the lead in celebrating the occasion that will culminate on July 1 next year.

On Saturday, flags of ASJA and the centenary celebration were hoisted by ASJA’s founder president Balendra Mohan Chakraborty and his successor Pabitra Gogoi in presence of senior sports organiser Rajib Prakash Baruah with other dignitaries in the ASJA office premises under RG Baruah Sports Complex in the city. It was followed by a felicitation program to the family members of some pioneer sports journalists.

Organised at the conference hall of Assam Olympic Association (AOA), the program also witnessed the felicitation of many close relatives of deceased sports journalists for their invaluable contributions to the profession. The program was graced by a number of prominent journalists namely Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty, Premadhar Sarma, Pranay Bordoloi, PJ Baruah, Nava Thakuria, Rahul Karmakar, Sanjiv Phukan with others.

Addressing the gathering, AOA general secretary Lakhya Konwar disclosed that the sports journalists have played a major role in the sustained growth of sports in Assam over the decades.