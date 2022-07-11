Manipur Landslides: Last Rites of Assam Engineer Held In Dhubri

The body of Kamalesh Talukdar, the engineer of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) who was killed in the landslide in Manipur, has been cremated at his native village at Golakganj in Dhubri district of Assam on Monday.

Talukdar’s body reached his residence at Kaldowa in Golakganj this morning. His body was brought via train from Manipur.

His body was cremated with all religious rituals at his native village.

It may be mentioned that Talukdar went missing after the landslide that hit Manipur’s Tupul on June 29. After conducting massive search operations, the rescue personnel recovered his body on July 9 (Saturday).