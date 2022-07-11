Mystery Shrouds Teenage Maid's Death In Assam's Sivasagar

A 16-year-old teenage maid was mysteriously found dead at her employer’s house in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Sunday.

The victim girl, hailing from Deuriting village under Nemuguri police station, had been working as a housemaid at the residence of one Loknath Gogoi and Ranu Gogoi in Jaisagar area for the past two years.

The cause of her death has not been ascertained yet, however, the victim’s family members claimed that she was pregnant.

The incident was reported at Deuriting in Demow area of the district.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Tea Tribe Students Association (ATTSA) has already lodged an FIR demanding an investigation into the matter.

The body of the victim girl was later sent for an autopsy, police informed.