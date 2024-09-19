Atishi to be Sworn in as Delhi's Chief Minister on Sept 21

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced on Thursday that Rajya Sabha MP Atishi will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi on September 21. The ceremony will also see the induction of other ministers into their respective roles.
Atishi, who will succeed outgoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, expressed both gratitude and sadness in a statement earlier this week. She thanked Kejriwal for his trust and support, acknowledging the significant responsibility entrusted to her.
“I am honored by the opportunity given to me by Arvind Kejriwal, my mentor and the popular CM of Delhi. This kind of trust and responsibility is unique to AAP,” she said. Atishi pledged to work towards bringing Kejriwal back as Chief Minister following the upcoming assembly elections.
Atishi, 43, will become the third woman to serve as Chief Minister of Delhi, following Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit. A prominent AAP leader, she previously served as an Advisor to Manish Sisodia during his tenure as Education Minister.
Atishi played a crucial role in the transformation of Delhi's education system and has been a key figure in AAP since its inception. She was involved in drafting the party's manifesto for the 2013 Assembly elections and has also acted as a party spokesperson.
Representing the Kalkaji constituency in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi holds several important portfolios within the Delhi government. She was appointed to the Delhi cabinet in March 2023, amid the challenges faced by AAP following the arrest of Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case. Sisodia has since been released on bail.
As she prepares to take on the role of Chief Minister, Atishi will lead AAP's campaign for the forthcoming assembly elections with the goal of retaining power in Delhi. The party has called for early assembly polls, with the last election having been held in early 2020.
Kejriwal, who has also stepped down as the AAP national convenor, resigned as Delhi Chief Minister earlier this week, paving the way for Atishi's appointment.