Margherita Rape-Murder Case: Accused’s Absconding Son Surrenders Before Police

The elder son of the Margherita Rape-Murder case accused Anan Tanti has surrendered before the Assam police on Monday.
According to reports, Anan Tanti's son was absconding since May 3. The Margherita police are currently interrogating the teenage.
Earlier, the Margherita police had arrested Anan Tanti and his wife in connection to the case.
Notably, Anan Tanti is the prime accused in the case and was apprehended from Namsang Tea Estate on the way to Deomali near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, following the recovery of body of the victim girl from a septic tank at Jayanagar locality under Margherita sub-division in Tinsukia district of Assam. While, his wife Ganga Tanti alias ‘Mini’ was arrested for allegedly misleading the police and concealing the evidence.
Anan Tanti, previously sustained a bullet injury on his lower limb while trying to escape the police custody. He was sent to Margherita FRU for initial medication. The doctors later referred him to Tinsukia Civil Hospital in Tinsukia town for further medical observation.
Prime Accused Anan Tanti has been booked under section 201, 302, 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 6 of the POCSO act.