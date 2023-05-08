Margherita Rape-Murder Case: Accused’s Absconding Son Surrenders Before Police

Notably, Anan Tanti is the prime accused in the case and was apprehended from Namsang Tea Estate on the way to Deomali near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, following the recovery of body of the victim girl from a septic tank at Jayanagar locality under Margherita sub-division in Tinsukia district of Assam. While, his wife Ganga Tanti alias ‘Mini’ was arrested for allegedly misleading the police and concealing the evidence.