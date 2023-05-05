Margherita Rape-Murder Case: Accused’s Wife Arrested For Concealing Evidence

In a major development to the heinous rape and murder incident in Margherita, the Tinsukia police have arrested the wife of the accused Anan Tanti for allegedly misleading the police and concealing the evidence on Friday.
The wife of the accused identified as Ganga Tanti alias ‘Mini’ after being detained in custody was forwarded to the court for a remand.
Speaking to the media, Margherita Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) under Tinsukia police, Hemanta Kumar Boro said, “We have arrested the accused Anan Tanti’s wife for misleading the police and concealing the evidence. We will take her into police remand for further interrogation after producing her before the court. By chance, if anyone found to be involved in the heinous crime; he or she will be punished as per the law.”
The top district cop has also informed that the elder son of the accused is currently on the run.
Though it has not been ascertained about his involvement in the crime, however, a search operation is launched to nab him, informed the SDPO.
Meanwhile, accused Anan Tanti has been booked under section 201, 302, 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 6 of the POCSO act.
Notably, on Thursday evening, Margherita police arrested the rape and murder case, accused Anan Tanti after a manhunt. Tanti was hiding at Namsang Tea Estate on the way to Deomali near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.
The police personnel allegedly opened fire at Tanti after he made an attempt to flee their custody while he was being taken to the Margherita police station.
Initially he was taken to the Margherita FRU; however, the doctors later referred him to Tinsukia civil hospital for better medication, the police official said.
“His health condition is stable as of now,” added the SDPO.