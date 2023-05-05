Margherita Rape-Murder Case: Top Cop Assures To File Charge-sheet At Earliest

Tinsukia police superintendent Gaurav Abhijit Dilip on Friday assured to file a charge sheet in the Margherita rape and murder case within a month.
The top district cop has also assured to take up the proceedings via a fast-track court.
Tinsukia police are also suspecting involvement of more people in the alleged rape and murder case.
Meanwhile, the accused in the Margherita rape and murder case, Anan Tanti, who had sustained a bullet injury on his lower limb, has been sent to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for better medication.
It is pertinent to mention that the Tinsukia police earlier recovered the body of a victim girl from a septic tank at Jayanagar in Margherita.
Following this, the Margherita police arrested the rape and murder case, accused Anan Tanti after a manhunt. As per police sources, Tanti was hiding in the Deomali area near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.
The police personnel allegedly opened fire at Tanti after he made an attempt to flee their custody while he was being taken to the Margherita police station from Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday evening.