BREAKING: Margherita Rape Accused Anan Tanti Injured in Police Firing

The accused in the Margherita rape and murder accused, Anan Tanti, has sustained bullet injuries in police firing after he allegedly attempted to flee their custody while he was taken to the police station from Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday evening.
Superintendent of Police (SP), Tinsukia, Gaurav Abhijit Dilip informed Pratidin Time regarding the encounter. He said, "The accused attempted to run away from police custody and got injured during police firing. He is being taken to the nearest hospital for treatment."
Notably, the accused Anan Tanti was hiding in the Deomali area near the Assam-Arunachal border and was arrested by the Tinsukia Police after a manhunt that began after the body of the minor girl was recovered from a septic tank at Jayanagar in Margherita.
Anan Tanti was previously accused of raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl in Margherita under Tinsukia district on May 1.