Marijuana Weighing 3,243kg Seized at Assam-Tripura Border, 1 Held

Police seized a huge amount of marijuana in separate operations for three consecutive days at Churaibari outpost in Assam-Tripura border.
A huge amount of 3,243kg of marijuana was seized on the third day of the operation.
More than three tonnes of marijuana was seized within 24 hours on Monday night.
A truck, bearing the registration number NL01 Q 5050, was en route Guwahati from Agartala when the police at Assam-Tripura Border intercepted the vehicle and searched it.
During the search, the police seized 3 tonnes, 243 kg of marijuana with a black market value of Rs. 3,30,00,000 and arrested the driver.
The driver, identified as Manik Singh, said to the police that the seized marijuana was being loaded from Gulbazar in Agartala and was on its way to Guwahati.
Meanwhile, the police have lodged a case against the driver under the NDPS Act and will produce to the Karimganj District Court on Wednesday.
However, the police are still continuing the search to arrest those involved in the incident.