Marijuana Weighing 3,243kg Seized at Assam-Tripura Border, 1 Held

Police seized a huge amount of marijuana in separate operations for three consecutive days at Churaibari outpost in Assam-Tripura border.

A huge amount of 3,243kg of marijuana was seized on the third day of the operation.

More than three tonnes of marijuana was seized within 24 hours on Monday night.

A truck, bearing the registration number NL01 Q 5050, was en route Guwahati from Agartala when the police at Assam-Tripura Border intercepted the vehicle and searched it.

During the search, the police seized 3 tonnes, 243 kg of marijuana with a black market value of Rs. 3,30,00,000 and arrested the driver.