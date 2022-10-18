J&K: LeT Terrorist Held for Lobbing Grenade in Shopian

Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a terrorist linked to proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on Monday who lobbed a grenade in Shopian.

The terrorist has been identified as Bashir Ganie who lobbed a grenade in Herman which killed two labourers.

The labourers, identified as Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were gravely injured and rushed to the hospital where they succumbed.

The Kashmir Zone Police taking to Twitter said, “#Terrorist lobbed hand grenade in Harmen #Shopian in which two labourers from UP namely Monish Kumar & Ram Sagar, both residents of Kanooj, UP got injured. They were shifted to hospital where they succumbed. Area cordoned off.”