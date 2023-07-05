Married Woman Dies under Suspicious Circumstances in Nalbari, Kin Allege Murder

A married woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Nalbari on Wednesday. The incident took place at Madhapur locality Nalbari’s Tihu.
As per initial information received, the victim identified as Nirmali Rajbongshi who was married to one Kulen Das of Madhapur in Tihu was declared dead by the doctors at Nalbari Medical College Hospital, despite no medical complications, per se.
However, the father of the victim alleged that the in-laws bore a grudge against her and often tortured her physically and mentally soon after her marriage. Due to which the victim decided to leave her in-laws’ place and go back to her paternal house.
“Later, at the request of my daughter’s father-in-law, Nirmali returned back to her in-laws’ place. But, all of a sudden, I got a call from them and they told me she was dead. I am shocked and not able to take it lightly. I am sure it is pre-planned murder and my daughter’s in-laws including her husband are involved in it,” said the victim’s father before the media.
On the other hand, the husband of the victim claimed that the allegations raised by the victim’s father are baseless.
“I was not at that time when she felt unwell. Later, my father called me and asked me to come home. We immediately shifted her to the Nalbari Medical College Hospital as she was unconscious. Nearly, half and hours later, the doctor declared her dead. I never tortured my wife,” said the victim’s husband.
Meanwhile, the victim’s parents have decided to lodge a police complaint against Kulen Das and his family.
Furthermore, the body of the deceased woman was sent for an autopsy.
An investigation into the case is underway.