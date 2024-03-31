"Marry Before Elections or Face Arrest", Assam CM Warns Badruddin Ajmal

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal stating that if he wishes to marry again, he should do so before the Lok Sabha elections or else he has to face arrest.
Himanta Biswa Sarma stressed that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in Assam after the Lok Sabha polls and polygamy will become illegal.
Speaking during an election rally on Saturday, CM Sarma said, "He (Badruddin Ajmal) should marry now. After the elections, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in Assam. If he marries after that, he will be arrested."
"If he (Mr Ajmal) invites us now, we will also go because it's not illegal so far. As far as I know, he has one wife. He can marry two or three more, but we will stop polygamy right after the elections. The entire draft is ready," CM Sarma added.
CM Sarma was reacting to Badruddin Ajmal's statement that he is not that old and can marry again.
Ajmal, who is contesting from the Dhubri constituency again, said recently, "People in the Congress and Rakibul Hussain (his Congress opponent in the seat) said that I have become old. But I still have so much strength that I can get married. I can do so even if the chief minister doesn't want me to, that's how much strength I have."
Assam will become the third state in India to implement the UCC after Uttarakhand and Gujarat if the state tables legislation after parliamentary polls.