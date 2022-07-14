Masks Mandatory in Cachar Amid Rise in Covid-19 Cases

In view of the rising cases of Covid-19 in Cachar district of Assam in last one week, the wearing of mask has been made mandatory for all people including officers, doctors and paramedical staff while performing their regular duties and also to maintain covid appropriate behavior.

This has been notified in an order issued by the National Health Mission in Cachar.

Meanwhile, all people need to mandatorily wear masks while attending any kind of gathering. All show owners and business establishments have to ensure covid appropriate behaviours including hand sanitizers, face maks, social distancing within their jurisdiction.

“No mask, no entry” sign has to be mandatorily displayed on the entrance of shops, fuel stations, banks, malls and offices.