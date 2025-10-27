Mass Agitation From Tomorrow If Leaders Not Released: Shrinkhal Chaliha

Hours after the dramatic detention of Veer Lachit Sena chief secretary Rantu Paniphukan by Assam Police in Guwahati, the organisation’s firebrand leader Shrinkhal Chaliha launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led state government, accusing it of authoritarianism and political vendetta against regional voices.

Addressing a press conference in Sivasagar on Monday, Chaliha condemned Paniphukan’s detention while he was in the middle of a press briefing. He termed the action a direct assault on democracy. “While he was giving a press meet, Assam Police acting under the fascist Assam government detained him. If any government or institution refuses to uphold democracy, we have a problem with it,” Chaliha said, lashing out at the state machinery.

Chaliha questioned why Paniphukan was being singled out and targeted repeatedly by the government. “Why is Rantu Paniphukan being targeted? We demand an answer from the Assam Chief Minister and the BJP government. Is dissent now a crime in Assam?” he asked. His remarks came amid rising tensions between Veer Lachit Sena and the administration over a series of alleged politically motivated crackdowns.

Issuing a 24-hour ultimatum to the government, Chaliha warned of severe consequences if Paniphukan and two other detained members of the organisation—Utpal Asom and Tanmoy Chetia—are not released immediately. “As early as possible, within the next 24 hours, if Rantu Paniphukan, Utpal Asom and Tanmoy Chetia are not released, a democratic movement will erupt across Assam starting tomorrow,” he declared. He hinted that the protest would not be symbolic but a statewide agitation challenging what he called the government’s “dictatorial actions.”

In a parallel development, Chaliha also announced disciplinary action within the organisation. He revealed that Guwahati Mahanagar Committee chief secretary Bikash Axom had been expelled from the primary membership of Veer Lachit Sena following multiple allegations against him. “We have received many allegations against Bikash Axom. Starting today, until the allegations are investigated at the organisation level, he stands expelled,” Chaliha stated.

He maintained that Veer Lachit Sena believes in accountability—both inside and outside the organisation. “If any of our members has done wrong, arrest him. We won’t protect anyone guilty. But what is this false propaganda and police drama? Our chief secretary was dragged from a press meet like a criminal. Such behaviour cannot be tolerated in a democratic nation,” he added.

Chaliha accused the Assam government of attempting to silence Veer Lachit Sena because of its growing public influence and uncompromising stand on protecting Assamese identity and indigenous rights. “No one can destroy the identity of Veer Lachit Sena,” he asserted.