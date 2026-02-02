Massive Eviction Drive Launched in Barak Valley, 522 Families to Be Moved

In one of the largest eviction drives ever carried out in Assam’s Barak Valley, authorities on Monday launched a massive operation to clear encroachments from the Gharmura Inner Line Reserved Forest in Hailakandi district.

The drive began early in the morning, around 7 am, in the Damchhera area and is being jointly conducted by the district administration and the Forest Department. Officials said the operation will continue till February 4 as part of a sustained effort to reclaim protected forest land.

As many as 522 families have been identified for eviction in the area. To carry out the operation, the Forest Department has deployed 35 JCB machines, while heavy security arrangements have been put in place. More than 1,500 security personnel, along with nearly 200 Forest Department officials, have been deployed to ensure law and order during the drive.

To manage the large-scale operation smoothly, the eviction zone has been divided into seven sectors. Eviction work on Monday was carried out in Sectors 5, 6 and 7, while the remaining sectors will be covered in phases over the next two days, officials said.

Authorities said eviction notices were issued to residents nearly two months ago, giving families time to vacate the area. Following the notices, a majority of residents moved out voluntarily, allowing the initial phase of the operation to proceed without major resistance.

The administration said the drive is aimed at protecting reserved forest land and preventing further illegal occupation. Officials also stressed the importance of preserving forest areas to restore ecological balance and safeguard wildlife habitats.

