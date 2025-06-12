Massive Explosion at ONGC Rig Triggers Panic in Assam's Sivasagar

A massive explosion at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) rig in the Rudrasagar oilfield of Sivasagar district has triggered widespread panic and chaos, forcing locals to flee to safer areas. The incident occurred at Rig No. 147 135GR, operated under ONGC’s Rudrasagar field, near Bhutiapara.

The explosion reportedly took place on a rig managed by SK Petrochemical. Since the blast, a powerful, continuous leak of natural gas has been observed, with the hissing sound of gas discharge heard from as far as three to four kilometres away. Locals describe the atmosphere in the area as "terrifying", with thick gas clouds spreading rapidly and posing a serious threat to life and property.

Eyewitnesses recount moments of sheer terror.

“We were eating lunch when a deafening blast shattered the air. We rushed out to see thick gas spewing out of the rig. The impact was so intense that oil splashed across the tin roofs of our homes. It felt like an earthquake. ONGC’s negligence is putting our lives at risk — our roads are destroyed, and our daily lives are in shambles,” said a distressed local resident.

Another resident added, “We were inside our homes when the explosion occurred. Fire engines reached only a few moments later. We’re terrified. For many of us, our homes are the only assets we have. Now even that feels uncertain.”

As panic spread, villagers from the nearby Bhutiapara's Bari Chuk area began evacuating en masse. Emergency services, including multiple fire tenders from various stations, have rushed to the site to contain the situation. However, officials are yet to confirm the extent of the damage or the cause of the explosion.

The incident has created a hazardous situation in the vicinity, with a potential risk of further explosions or fire due to the uncontrolled gas leak. ONGC and local authorities are yet to issue an official statement, even as residents continue to demand accountability and immediate action.