Engineer Dies in Explosion at ONGC Gas Gathering Station in Assam's Jorhat

A massive fire broke out at the ONGC Gas Gathering Station (GGS) in Borholla, Sildubi, located in the Titabar area of Jorhat district, Assam, following an explosion inside the facility. The blast led to the rapid spread of flames, engulfing the GGS.

Advertisment

Reports confirm that several individuals were seriously injured in the incident, with one victim, identified as Rahul Dutta, an engineer by profession, succumbing to his injuries while being transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Fire tenders are currently working to douse the flames, and authorities have restricted media access to the facility as the situation is still unfolding.

Also Read: Illegal Mining in Umrangso: How Deep Does the Corruption Go?