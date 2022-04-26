Massive Fire At BCPL In Assam's Dibrugarh

A massive fire broke out in the premises of Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd (BCPL) in Assam’s Dibrugarh late Monday night.

According to reports, the unprecedented fire broke out in the Linear Low-density Polythene (LLDPE) unit of the BCPL located at Lepetkata area.

The blaze broke out around 1.30 am and continued for more than an hour.

After around two hours, BCPL fire tenders were able to douse the fire.

Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire. No casualty or injury was reported.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit. Investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause, a fire official said.

