Customs Dept Seize 65 Gold Bars Being Smuggled From Imphal Airport

As many as 65 gold bars were seized and a person was arrested by the customs department of Manipur from the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal on Sunday.

The gold bars reportedly weighed around 10.79 kilograms and are worth around Rs 5.76 crore.

The gold bars were seized from a passenger headed to New Delhi by an Air Asia flight. The passenger has been identified as Wangkhem Ibungobl Singha, aged 33 years and a resident of Manipur’s Imphal West district.

The customs department had information of a passenger trying to smuggle the gold bars to Delhi, based on which a search operation was conducted at the airport during which the gold was recovered. The passenger was also apprehended and charged under relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1956.