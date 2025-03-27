Vice-Chancellor's ‘Hit Me!’ Outburst Stuns Gauhati University—What’s Behind It?

Gauhati University, one of Assam’s most prestigious educational institutions, witnessed an unprecedented spectacle on March 27, 2025, as political undertones and administrative controversies took center stage. The university, revered as a temple of learning, found itself engulfed in turmoil, with its Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta, at the heart of the controversy.

Vice-Chancellor’s Dramatic Outburst

In a stunning turn of events, Dr. Mahanta suddenly emerged from his office, sat down before protesting students, and, in an emotional outburst, exclaimed, “Hit me, Hit me…” The unexpected display of vulnerability left the gathered students in shock. The students, who had assembled to demand justice, assured him, “Sir, we are not here to harm you. We are here seeking justice.”

Shortly after this exchange, Dr. Mahanta retreated back into his office. Meanwhile, student protesters continued their demonstration, alleging mismanagement and political favoritism in university affairs. Despite the Vice-Chancellor's claims that students attempted to break into his office, the protesters refuted these allegations.

Allegations of Political Influence and Favoritism

For decades, Gauhati University has been the pride of Assam, built through the hard work and vision of numerous well-wishers. However, under Dr. Mahanta’s tenure, a growing number of voices within the institution—students, faculty, and alumni—have raised concerns over his administrative style.

The primary grievance against Dr. Mahanta is that he has fostered a lobby within the university, prioritizing individuals aligned with his political ideology over merit. According to insiders, key positions within the institution are being awarded based on political affiliations rather than competence, leading to dissatisfaction among students and faculty alike.

Exam Controller’s Controversial Conduct Sparks Protests

The immediate trigger for the March 27 protests was an incident involving the university’s Controller of Examinations, Kandarpa Kumar Sarma. Former General Secretary of the Postgraduate Students’ Union, Nayanjyoti Gogoi, had gone to meet Sarma for an official discussion. However, before he could even enter the room, Sarma reportedly hurled abuses at him, calling him a “broker” and “sycophant,” and forcibly removed him from the premises.

This was not an isolated incident. Several students, researchers, and even the current Students’ Union General Secretary have accused the Controller of Examinations of similar misconduct. The March 27 protest was a reaction to these repeated instances of student harassment.

In response to the uproar, the Vice-Chancellor swiftly issued an emergency order (Ref. VCO/GU/Emer/2025/01-10), relieving Sarma of his duties and transferring his responsibilities to Acting Registrar Utpal Sarma. Additionally, Dr. Mahanta announced the formation of a seven-day inquiry committee to investigate the misconduct allegations.

Vice-Chancellor swiftly issued an emergency order

Leadership Crisis and Administrative Paralysis

Beyond the immediate controversy, Gauhati University faces a severe administrative crisis. Despite its historical significance, the university has been without a permanent Registrar for the past six months, with Utpal Sarma continuing as the Acting Registrar.

On March 20, the university conducted interviews for a permanent Registrar, with seven candidates, including President’s Award recipient and DSW Ranjan Kumar Kakati, vying for the position. However, on March 21, the selection committee shockingly declared that none of the candidates were found suitable.

This decision has raised eyebrows among the student body, leading to speculation about whether the Vice-Chancellor is deliberately searching for a candidate who aligns with his personal agenda rather than academic qualifications.

Examination Irregularities and Academic Decline

Adding to the crisis, the university’s examination department has faced severe mismanagement under ad hoc leadership. Examination results are delayed, while allegations of grade manipulation and favoritism continue to surface. Students and faculty members alike are growing increasingly frustrated with the administrative inefficiencies.

Ragging Scandal: Gauhati University Among India’s Worst Offenders

In yet another black mark on its reputation, Gauhati University has been identified as a hotspot for ragging incidents. A recent study by the Society Against Violence in Education (SAVE) revealed that from 2022 to 2024, Gauhati University ranked seventh among Indian universities with the highest number of ragging cases. Institutions such as Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology and Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University topped the list, but the presence of Gauhati University in the rankings has deeply troubled the academic community.

Concerns Over Political Patronage

Meanwhile, whispers about political interference in university affairs have become increasingly loud. Observers have noted a steady stream of politically influential figures visiting the Vice-Chancellor’s office, leading to concerns that academic autonomy is being compromised.

At a time when the university should be focusing on educational excellence and student welfare, it is instead mired in allegations of favoritism, political meddling, and administrative failure.

The Need for Reform

Gauhati University’s legacy is one of academic brilliance, but the current crisis threatens to tarnish its reputation. Students, faculty, and alumni had high hopes when Dr. Mahanta took charge as Vice-Chancellor. However, instead of ushering in an era of progress, his tenure has been marred by controversy.

Leadership is not about political allegiance; it is about fostering an environment of trust, inclusivity, and academic growth. The Vice-Chancellor is not an advisor to a political figure—he is the custodian of a prestigious institution. If Gauhati University is to regain its standing as a beacon of knowledge, immediate course correction is essential.