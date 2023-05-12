Massive Fire at Samaguri Power Grid Station in Assam’s Nagaon

A massive fire erupted at the Samaguri power grid station of the Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL) in Nagaon district on Friday.
According to reports, the fire erupted at the premises of the main station of the 222/132/33 KB power grid at Samaguri. The reason of the fire is suspected as a short circuit in the electricity connection from the solar station at Padumoni. As a result of the short circuit, the fire spread like wild fire across the power grid station.
However, after the arrival of fire tenders, the inferno was doused with the collaborated efforts of the locals and the fire-fighting personnel.
Reportedly, due to the fire, the authorities have cut off the electricity supply at Hojai and Samaguri areas indefinitely.